Before optimization: Design space exploration
Reaching a design solution is not necessarily the end of the design phase. Fine-tuning the design to an optimal state can deliver greater efficiencies and possibly other benefits. Bruce Jenkins discusses the concept of design space exploration
Design optimization is a powerful technology for automating the search for solutions to engineering problems. But before moving to optimize a chosen design, it can be useful to employ design space exploration—a family of quantitative methods that help engineers gain a better, more complete understanding of a new product’s potential “design space” by discovering which design variables will have the greatest impact on the product’s performance.
