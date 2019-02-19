RS Components (RS) (London, UK), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global provider of industrial and electronic solutions announced that its DesignSpark online engineering community has grown to over 750,000 members.

DesignSpark 3D modeling application was launched in 2010 to provide design engineers and students around the globe with free tools, resources and content to help them to remove barriers, save time and turn their ideas into reality.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to every single member of the DesignSpark community,” said Mike Bray, Vice President of DesignSpark. “There is a great feeling of togetherness within the community, and it is great to see how engineers can support each other to achieve amazing things with the help of our tools and resources.

“Since day one, the aim of RS has been to give something back to the electronics industry through DesignSpark by providing free professional tools and resources for engineers around the world. We are proud to see the sustained rapid growth of DesignSpark and are committed to further enhancing our platform for the growing user base.”

During the nine years since it launched, RS has continued to improve the functionality and range of resources available through the DesignSpark ecosystem. This has resulted in a substantial increase in new members, with more than 35% of DesignSpark’s current membership having joined over the past two years.

Registering on DesignSpark is free of charge, with all members gaining instant access to:

DesignSpark PCB , a professional-grade schematic-capture and PCB design software package

, a professional-grade schematic-capture and PCB design software package DesignSpark Mechanical , an advanced 3D CAD tool based on direct modelling techniques

, an advanced 3D CAD tool based on direct modelling techniques DesignSpark Electrical , a fully specified electrical CAD package for the design of control panel, machinery and electrical systems

, a fully specified electrical CAD package for the design of control panel, machinery and electrical systems PCB Part Library , a vast library of schematic symbols and PCB footprints, which are compatible for all leading PCB software packages including Altium, Zuken, Mentor Graphics, Cadence, Target, Pulsonix, Eagle and DesignSpark PCB

, a vast library of schematic symbols and PCB footprints, which are compatible for all leading PCB software packages including Altium, Zuken, Mentor Graphics, Cadence, Target, Pulsonix, Eagle and DesignSpark PCB 3D Model Library , thousands of 3D models available to use in CAD designs

, thousands of 3D models available to use in CAD designs DesignSpark Toolbox App , the must-have Android and iOS app for engineers, including 27 calculations tools, comparison tables, news, projects and much more

, the must-have Android and iOS app for engineers, including 27 calculations tools, comparison tables, news, projects and much more Zerynth Studio , the middleware for IoT, which enables the most popular 32-bit microcontrollers to be programmed in Python or C/Python and connect to the top cloud platforms

, the middleware for IoT, which enables the most popular 32-bit microcontrollers to be programmed in Python or C/Python and connect to the top cloud platforms Obsolescence Manager, a tool allowing engineers and purchasing professionals to monitor and review the lifecycle status of products within a bill of materials and select alternatives

In addition to free tools and resources, DesignSpark provides a platform for members to share their projects and opinions, and connect with other engineers and students.

To celebrate this milestone of 750,000 members, DesignSpark ran a competition during January to win an engineering bundle worth more than £750, made up of products available from RS. The winner was DesignSpark member Nick Brown.