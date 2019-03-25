Augsburg, Germany; PERI GmbH will present its new BIM CAD library for scaffolding components, developed in close cooperation with CADENAS GmbH, at bauma 2019, the world’s leading trade fair for construction machinery.

The library enables PERI, a leading international manufacturer and supplier of formwork and scaffolding systems, to provide customers with an entirely new service. Effective immediately, 2D and 3D CAD models, which incorporate BIM information, can be downloaded at no cost in over 150 CAD formats such as Revit from Autodesk, Allplan from Nemetschek and ARCHICAD from GRAPHISOFT. The models include more than 200 scaffolding components, including the PERI UP Flex Modular Scaffolding Kit. Additionally, Revit, AutoCAD, ARCHICAD, ALLPLAN, SketchUp and Tekla system users can directly access the PERI models in their familiar CAD software environment, thanks to the deep integration of the CADENAS plug-ins. CAD data is integrated into an existing design with just a few clicks and without the need to leave the respective CAD system. The plug-ins are available to download free at www.bimcatalogs.net/cadapp.

Comprehensive Multi-CAD and BIM solution in scaffold construction

Until now, it has been usual for architects, planners and civil engineers to approach PERI directly with their scaffolding specifications. The requested data for planning the scaffolding is created internally by PERI to the required specifications using PERI CAD. It is then made available through various exchange formats such as IFC. Jochen Köhler, Head of the BIM Competence Center at the PERI Group states “It is clear that our customers increasingly want to plan scaffolding solutions themselves within their own CAD environments. Therefore a wide range of CAD systems are used. So we decided in favour of the Multi-CAD Component Library from CADENAS as a comprehensive solution that would provide us with the broadest possible base”. Using the CADENAS modular system, PERI product data is managed in a central database (single source) and, in turn, is always kept up to date. From this database, planners can generate the required product data ad-hoc and include it into their planning software in the appropriate 3D BIM as well as 2D CAD format.

Efficient planning process with CADENAS catalogue solution

Architects, planners and civil engineers benefit from the new PERI service by being able to access PERI product data even faster and more efficiently, while still working in their familiar CAD environment. The costly installation of additional CAD systems along with time-consuming training of company employees is therefore no longer necessary. PERI also benefits from the introduction of the new component library: the Multi-CAD capability of the digital construction product catalogue reduces the amount of maintenance required and minimises PERI’s work involved in providing CAD models for scaffolding. Initially, the digital product data is created as 3D CAD models and will thus be available to the planners in as many formats as possible.

Simple scaffolding configurations to come

In this first stage, the new component catalogue comprises PERI components taken from the PERI UP Flex Modular Scaffolding Kit. Additional products, such as formwork components, will follow when customers make greater use of the new service. PERI’s long-term goal is to offer further services based on the data in the components library that will support customers even more effectively in the planning and configuration of scaffolding constructions.

“We are extremely pleased about the close and successful cooperation with PERI, one of the leading manufacturers of formwork and scaffolding systems. Together, the two innovative companies will set new standards in the area of planning software as well as continuing to actively promote BIM”, says Jürgen Heimbach, Managing Director of CADENAS GmbH.

Visit PERI from 8 to 14 April at bauma 2019 at stand FN.719 and discover more about the new PERI component library available at the 3D CAD models download portal PARTcommunity: https://peri.partcommunity.comMore information on PERI’s appearance at bauma is available at: www.bauma.peri.com/en

CADENAS is a leading software developer in the areas of Strategic Parts Management and parts reduction (PARTsolutions), as well as Electronic Product Catalogs (eCATALOGsolutions). With its customised software solutions, the company acts as a link between the component manufacturers with their products and the purchasers. www.cadenas.de/en