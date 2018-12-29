- 3D Printed Tourbillon Watch
- Medical Industry Strongly Embraces 3D Printing
- 3D Printed Food
- 3D Printing: The Next Technology Gold Rush
- MIT’s New Multi-Material 3D Printer
- Generative Design Optimized for 3D Printing
- Design and Construct Your Own Furniture With 3DPrinted Joints
- Royal Navy Launches 3D-Printed Plane
- 3D Printed “Smart cap” Detects Spoiled Food
- 3D Printing Changes Thinking
Open Source CAD Software
Open Source CAD Software
Open source CAD software. Open source means that the software can be modified because its design is publicly accessible. The term also signifies a set of values. Open source projects, products, or initiatives are those that embrace and celebrate open exchange, collaborative participation, rapid prototyping, transparency, meritocracy, and community development.
FreeCAD
FreeCAD is an Open Source parametric 3D CAD modeler. Parametric modeling allows you to easily modify your design by going back into your model history and changing its parameters. FreeCAD is open source (LGPL license) and completely modular, allowing for very advanced extension and customization.
LibreCAD is a free Open Source CAD application for Windows, Apple and Linux. Support and documentation is free from our large, dedicated community of users, contributors and developers. You, too, can also get involved!
BRL-CAD
BRL-CAD | Open Source Solid Modeling. A powerful cross-platform open source solid modeling system that includes interactive geometry editing, high-performance ray-tracing for rendering and geometric analysis, image and signal-processing tools, a system performance analysis benchmark suite, libraries for robust geometric representation, with more than 20 years of active development.
QCAD
QCAD - 2D CAD for Windows, Linux & Mac. A free, open source 2D CAD system for Windows, Linux and Mac.
OpenSCAD
OpenSCAD is software for creating solid 3D CAD objects.
It is free software and available for Linux/UNIX, MS Windows and Mac OS X.
Archimedes is a free and open source CAD (Computer Aided Design) software. It is a robust system built over Eclipse's Rich Client Platform fully based on plug ins. This means it is easily extensible but also has a pretty thin core that allows you to select the features you need and drop the other ones easily.
0 comments