Home   >   Product Info   >   Lists   >   Open Source CAD Software

Open Source CAD Software

By on December 29, 2018
 REPORT
CADinfo .net CADinfo .net
Owner
6 items   4 followers   0 votes   244 views

Open Source CAD Software

Listly by CADinfo .net

Open source CAD software. Open source means that the software can be modified because its design is publicly accessible. The term also signifies a set of values. Open source projects, products, or initiatives are those that embrace and celebrate open exchange, collaborative participation, rapid prototyping, transparency, meritocracy, and community development.

1

FreeCAD

Jul 27, 2015 - freecadweb.org - 42
FreeCAD

FreeCAD is an Open Source parametric 3D CAD modeler. Parametric modeling allows you to easily modify your design by going back into your model history and changing its parameters. FreeCAD is open source (LGPL license) and completely modular, allowing for very advanced extension and customization.

Upvote
React with Emoji
0
2

LibreCAD, 2D-CAD

Jul 27, 2015 - librecad.org - 34
LibreCAD, 2D-CAD

LibreCAD is a free Open Source CAD application for Windows, Apple and Linux. Support and documentation is free from our large, dedicated community of users, contributors and developers. You, too, can also get involved!

Upvote
React with Emoji
0
3

BRL-CAD

Jul 28, 2015 - brlcad.org - 34
BRL-CAD

BRL-CAD | Open Source Solid Modeling. A powerful cross-platform open source solid modeling system that includes interactive geometry editing, high-performance ray-tracing for rendering and geometric analysis, image and signal-processing tools, a system performance analysis benchmark suite, libraries for robust geometric representation, with more than 20 years of active development.

Upvote
React with Emoji
0
4

QCAD

Jul 28, 2015 - qcad.org - 41
QCAD

QCAD - 2D CAD for Windows, Linux & Mac. A free, open source 2D CAD system for Windows, Linux and Mac.

Upvote
React with Emoji
0
5

OpenSCAD

Jul 28, 2015 - openscad.org - 38
OpenSCAD

OpenSCAD is software for creating solid 3D CAD objects.
It is free software and available for Linux/UNIX, MS Windows and Mac OS X.

Upvote
React with Emoji
0
6

Archimedes

Jul 28, 2015 - archimedescad.github.io - 33

Archimedes is a free and open source CAD (Computer Aided Design) software. It is a robust system built over Eclipse's Rich Client Platform fully based on plug ins. This means it is easily extensible but also has a pretty thin core that allows you to select the features you need and drop the other ones easily.

Upvote
React with Emoji
0

About Tony Zilles

CAD user/writer since 1984. Publishing online since 1990.