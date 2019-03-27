SmartDraw Software, LLC of San Diego, CA has announced the release of the latest version of its flagship software.
SmartDraw 2019 refreshes all your content with a new modern look, introduces time-saving floor plan improvements, and empowers you to create true enterprise solutions with shape data, an open API, and new extensions to build org charts and decision trees.
License your entire organisation with a true site license.
- New, professionally designed themes with an updated look and feel. You can easily update your existing drawings to give them a fresh new look.
- Floor plan improvements with angle controls for wall alignments and more detailed “corner to corner” measurement options
- Make smarter diagrams with shape and data associations: create dashboards with data rules and export manifests
- Skip the drawing process and generate diagrams from data with SmartDraw’s new development platform
- Build organisation charts from data automatically using a new Org Chart Extension
- Visualise your decisions with the new Decision Tree Extension
- License your entire organisation and assign roles to users as Editors or Read-Only Viewers with a True Site License
- SSO support for Azure AD