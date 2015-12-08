Don't Miss
- 3D Printed Tourbillon Watch
- Medical Industry Strongly Embraces 3D Printing
- 3D Printed Food
- 3D Printing: The Next Technology Gold Rush
- MIT’s New Multi-Material 3D Printer
- Generative Design Optimized for 3D Printing
- Design and Construct Your Own Furniture With 3DPrinted Joints
- Royal Navy Launches 3D-Printed Plane
- 3D Printed “Smart cap” Detects Spoiled Food
- 3D Printing Changes Thinking
(RED): The Very Best of Design and Innovation
By on December 8, 2015
Story via: http://youtu.be/OF1ZzrKpnjg
…
0 comments