Home   >   Product Info   >   Software   >   AU2015 – Day Two

AU2015 – Day Two

By on December 8, 2015

Welcome to our live blog from the second day of Autodesk University 2015, the software giant’s user event for its vast portfolio of design tools.

We’re starting with an Inventor breakfast and then it’s straight into some keynote sessions, so stick with us as everything will be coming thick and fast.

Read more… http://www.develop3d.com/blog/au2015-day-two-CAD-Autodesk-software

 

 

About CADinfo

Online CAD information and resources since 1990

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *