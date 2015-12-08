- 3D Printed Tourbillon Watch
- Medical Industry Strongly Embraces 3D Printing
- 3D Printed Food
- 3D Printing: The Next Technology Gold Rush
- MIT’s New Multi-Material 3D Printer
- Generative Design Optimized for 3D Printing
- Design and Construct Your Own Furniture With 3DPrinted Joints
- Royal Navy Launches 3D-Printed Plane
- 3D Printed “Smart cap” Detects Spoiled Food
- 3D Printing Changes Thinking
AU2015 – Day Two
Welcome to our live blog from the second day of Autodesk University 2015, the software giant’s user event for its vast portfolio of design tools.
We’re starting with an Inventor breakfast and then it’s straight into some keynote sessions, so stick with us as everything will be coming thick and fast.
Read more… http://www.develop3d.com/blog/au2015-day-two-CAD-Autodesk-software
0 comments