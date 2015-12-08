- 3D Printed Tourbillon Watch
ReallyMake seeks to connect 3D printer buyers and sellers through 3D pottery app
Story via: http://www.3ders.org/articles/20151207-reallymake-seeks-to-connect-3d-printer-buyers-and-sellers-through-3d-pottery-app.html
A few weeks ago, we brought you news of the brilliant and versatile ReallyMake 3D printing pottery app. The virtual clay shaping tool, currently exclusive to the Android platform, allows potential porcelain-pushers to create a virtual piece of pottery by spinning, moulding and painting an on-screen vessel or work of art. But the story doesn’t end there: when users have completed a design, they can use the ReallyMake app to find a nearby 3D printing hub or custom pottery shop which will bring t…
