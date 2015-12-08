- 3D Printed Tourbillon Watch
German RepRap releases 3rd gen X400 PRO industrial 3D printer
Munich-based industrial 3D printer manufacturer German RepRap has today made available the third generation of its large format, industrial FFF 3D printing machine, the X400. With several notable upgrades from new low-wear aluminum parts to a DD3 dual printer head, the X400 PRO V3 promises improved printing results and greater process safety for industries in need of high-quality, large format prototypes, concepts, or demo models. As with any good re-design, the German company took an honest l…
