3D Printing a Jack Stand / Scissor Lift

The 3D Printing nerd prints a scissor lift/jack and shows us in a timelapse sequence. Most interesting is that all the parts are printed and the piece is fully assembled right off the printer. As you might expect to achieve a working assembly right off the printer requires some pretty close tolerance control. The nerd describes how he mods the print gcode with a whisker of extra tolerance (less than a whisker actually) to improve the first time workability when the print is done.